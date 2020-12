Memphis Police responded to shots being fired at the Nike facility in Frayser early Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — At 4:40 am Tuesday morning, officers responded to a shots fired call at 3100 New Frayser Blvd.

Three black males, dressed in all black with backpacks and their faces covered, were seen running in between the cars on the parking lot.

There were no injuries, but multiple vehicles on the property were vandalized.

The suspects fled the scene on foot.