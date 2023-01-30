Sixth Memphis Police officer involved in Tyre Nichols death relieved of duty

Memphis Police said Preston Hemphill, who was hired in 2018, is relieved of duty pending an investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday.

According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty during an ongoing investigation.

Hemphill was hired in 2018.

Memphis Police said additional information would be available on their social media platforms once it became available.

Protesters had been calling for MPD and city officials to take additional action after the video of the 29-year-old's beating by five now-former Memphis Police officers was released on Friday.

One previously unnamed officer was shown on video during MPD's initial confrontation with Nichols, pulling him from his car forcefully while hitting him on the ground with a Taser, later stating, "I hope they stomp his a**" after Nichols escaped.