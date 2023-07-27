How to sign up your business for MPD's camera integration program to help fight smash-and-grabs

Compared to last year, business burglaries have risen by 33%.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police want business owners to help fight crime after smash-and-grabs and other violent property crimes continue.

Businesses smash-and-grabs, and thieves making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise, is a rising trend in Memphis. Compared to 2022, business burglaries have risen by 33%.

"We're very excited about this new system that we have implemented," Joe Oakley, MPD Deputy Chief, said. "It is to keep our citizens safe, our businesses safe."

Last year, authorities introduced the first step in their “Connect Memphis Program," allowing homes and businesses to register their security cameras with MPD. The program gives officers information on who to reach out to if a crime occurred.

On Thursday, they rolled out the next step.

"If the camera at the business is integrated, we can watch the business camera live," Oakley said.

The department is now using camera integration, contracting with a company called Fusus.

Right now, the video can only be monitored in MPD’s real-time crime center, and as technology expands, police will be able to access the cameras in their squad cars and on an app on their phone.

“Actually integrating, registering their cameras is a wonderful opportunity," Bobby White with the Greater Memphis Chamber said. “It’s been useful in other cities we look forward to what it could do here, but it’s going to require us working together to get those businesses engaged."

As of now, MPD says about four businesses have integrated their cameras; including Buster's, a business that has been the victim of burglaries multiple times in recent months.

The program is still in its early stages. Officials say officers still have to be trained on how to use the system, and it still has to be installed in Memphis Police vehicles.