Smash and grab suspects rob Memphis sneaker store

“I watched some 25 people come through that window right there," said Keith Cannon, Valid Kixx owner.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Valid Kixx in Southeast Memphis was robbed Sunday by dozens of people.

“I just wanted to bring something culturally to this area with the sneakers,” Valid Kixx owner Keith Cannon said.

Brandon Henderson is the store’s manager. He said the store tries to do right by their people.

Sunday evening after closing, Valid Kixx was robbed.

“Well got an alert to my phone. I instantly knew that somebody was breaking into the store,” Kixx said. “I watched some 25 people come through that window right there.”

The robbers came in one after the other in at least 10 cars grabbing anything and everything. “That door in particular is a steel door. They knew they couldn’t get in there. They went around to the back and knocked through the wall to get through that door,” Cannon said.

“To go through those lengths and those measures just to get some sneakers is crazy,” Henderson said. “ I don’t really have any words for it.”

Henderson was not only speechless because of the act itself, but also because his business gives back to the community.

“Everybody knows that I’ll help anybody. It’s no point to steal from me at all. We’ve got programs, J’s for A’s. We give kids if you’re getting bullied at school, if you’re getting good grades, if you’ve got a good attendance, you can come in here and get a free pair of shoes at any given day,” Cannon said.

Valid Kixx was also hosting a holiday toy drive for less fortunate kids. All the toys were stolen. “They stole from them too,” Cannon said.

Another store manager, Briana Brooks, said the store has been robbed four times since the store opened in March. “Another break-in last month that we’re still dealing with. We haven’t even wrapped that up yet,” Brooks said. “We help so many people locally…We’re a local business and we’re giving back. Why us?”

Although there are many questions, Valid Kixx still has one answer. “Although it happened in the community, it doesn’t affect how we react and show love to one another,” Henderson said.

“I’m not going to let it stop me. There’s still people that need me for motivation. There’s still people who look up to me. I can’t let them see me defeated,” Cannon said.