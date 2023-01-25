Social media posts worrying Memphians of robbers posing as MLGW electricians

On social media, MLGW customers claim three to four men robbed someone after visiting homes saying they’re from the Memphis utility.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Social media posts are circulating online of MLGW customers witnessing people pose as electricians and employees of water companies then robbing them. Some of the posts even go as far as saying they’ve witness people being robbed at gunpoint.

Gale Jones Carson, MLGW’s Vice President of External Affairs, said MLGW has always had a policy requiring employees and contractors to wear identification and their uniform when servicing customers. With an increase in customers worried about the social media posts, she said it’s best to ask to see the identification.

“We have not had any reports from the police or sheriff’s departments of criminals posing as MLGW employees,” Jones Carson said. “However, if someone claims to be from MLGW. Then our customers should try to make sure the employees have an employee uniform on [and] that they have a badge.”

On social media, MLGW customers claim three to four men robbed someone after visiting homes saying they’re from water or electricity company. They said the men claim they were there through a government program, installing shower caps or energy-saving bulbs., but Jones Carson said anything MLGW would be working on is accessible without entering a customers’ home.

“Our equipment is on the outside of our customers homes or properties, on the outside, that’s where our equipment is,” Jones Carson said. “So, gas and/or electric meters are on the side or rear of some homes and likely behind a gate and employees and MLGW contractors go behind the gate if the gate is unlocked.”

If a customer’s gate is locked, MLGW’s policy is for employees or contractors to knock on customers doors, but if they aren’t home, MLGW said they will try to call the person directly.

Jones Carson said if you feel uncomfortable with an employee trying to do work on your home or business, you can always reach out to MLGW to ensure the person works for the company or is one of their contractors.