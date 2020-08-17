Son of musician and Memphis native Lawrence 'Boo' Mitchell shot; suspect in custody

Elijah Mitchell Lewis was shot Saturday in Cordova.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and charged in a shooting that injured the son of musician and Memphis native, Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell.

In a post on Facebook, Boo Mitchell said, his son Elijah Mitchell Lewis was taken to Regional One Health for a gunshot wound to the back, broken ribs and other injuries.

Glenn Smith, 32, has been charged with aggravated burglary, attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm/dangerous felony.

According a police affidavit, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Beaver Trail in Cordova on Saturday, August 15.

When officers arrived, they found Lewis inside the house, with a gunshot wound to the back.

Lewis' girlfriend told police, when she and Lewis pulled up at the house, she saw the blinds move, so Lewis went in with her to check. She stayed in the living room while Lewis checked the house, that's when she heard a gunshot. She says she ran to the neighbors house to call 911.

While waiting outside for police to arrive, she said she saw her friend, Glenn Smith, walk out of her house. After Smith left, she says she went back into her house and found Lewis shot.

Based on information given at the scene, officers were able to track down Smith in Hickory Hill, where he was arrested.

Smith told investigators that he had changed the locks at his ex-girlfriend's home about two months prior and had kept spare keys that she was unaware of. He said he went to her home without her permission Saturday and stayed in the spare room waiting for her to get home. Smith said he was hiding behind the spare room door when they came in. He said when he surprised Lewis, Lewis fired a shot. Smith said he shot back, using a gun he had found in a dresser in the house. He then kicked Lewis until he let go of his gun, then left the scene with both weapons.

Smith told investigators where the clothes were that he was wearing at the time of the shooting as well as where he threw the spare keys and where the guns were.