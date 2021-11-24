Suspect for South Main vandalism arrested and charged

Justina Bell has been charged with Disorderly Conduct and Vandalism over $1,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested have arrested a woman they said is responsible for "multiple vandalisms" in downtown Memphis Tuesday.

Police arrested 29-year-old Justina Bell on Wednesday and charged her with disorderly conduct and vandalism.

According to the police affidavit, Bell was arrested about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Peabody Hotel. A cashier for Lansky Bros. at the hotel said she saw Bell throw three large rocks through a window, shattering glass and breaking merchandise. The cashier told police the rocks almost hit a customer. According to the report, a former Memphis Police lieutenant working security made a citizens arrest, and Bell was turned over to police. The store owner said there was about $2,000 damage.

Memphis Police told us Bell was also connected to the vandalism along South Main Street Tuesday morning.

Several businesses reported finding pots and planters, chairs, and more thrown around on sidewalks when they got to work in the morning.

Memphis Police said the owner of Urevbu Contemporary in the 400 block of South Main Street reported several planters in front of her businesses had been flipped over and broken. Investigators said video showed a woman in a long trench coat walking northbound on the sidewalk about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday who began throwing around property at several of the businesses.

Bell is in jail on $1,500 bond.