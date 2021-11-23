South Main businesses hit by vandalism in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several businesses along South Main Street in downtown Memphis said they were hit by vandalism early Tuesday morning.
Memphis Police said the owner of Urevbu Contemporary in the 400 block of South Main Street reported several planters in front of her businesses had been flipped over and broken or destroyed. Investigators said she checked her cameras, and video showed a woman in a long trench coat walking northbound on the sidewalk about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday who began throwing around property at several of the businesses.
Another South Main business, Grecian Gourmet, posted photos of the damage to social media.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.