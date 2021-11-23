x
Crime

South Main businesses hit by vandalism in downtown Memphis

Several businesses along South Main Street in downtown Memphis said they were hit by vandalism early Tuesday morning.
Credit: Courtesy: Zach Schauffler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several businesses along South Main Street in downtown Memphis said they were hit by vandalism early Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police said the owner of Urevbu Contemporary in the 400 block of South Main Street reported several planters in front of her businesses had been flipped over and broken or destroyed. Investigators said she checked her cameras, and video showed a woman in a long trench coat walking northbound on the sidewalk about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday who began throwing around property at several of the businesses.

Another South Main business, Grecian Gourmet, posted photos of the damage to social media.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

If you live/have a business on @southmainmem please check your cameras! Many of us walked into our businesses and out of our homes to our tables, planters, and patios broken/stolen/destroyed!

Posted by Grecian Gourmet on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Someone went all the way down south main and turned over every pot they could, threw furniture out into the street,...

Posted by Austin Rowe on Tuesday, November 23, 2021
