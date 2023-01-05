South Memphis abduction & rape suspect has first court hearing

Laderio Gordon, 29, is facing several charges including rape of a child and especially aggravated kidnapping.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A court hearing was held Monday for the man accused in a number of abductions and rapes in South Memphis.

In court, a public defender was requested, and his next court date was scheduled for May 2. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Memphis Police announced the arrest last Thursday and identified Gordon Friday after an investigation which also involved the FBI. MPD said he was positively identified by two of the victims.

According to the police affidavit in one of the cases, which happened the morning of April 13, 2023, a 12-year-old girl told investigators Gordon forced her into his truck at gunpoint while she was walking in the area of Ethlyn and Silver. The girl told police he forced her to perform oral sex, then released her.

The affidavit said under questioning, Gordon admitted to picking the girl up and her performing oral sex on her before he dropped her back off.

The search for the suspect in the abductions led MPD to warn the community and to increase patrols with Memphis-Shelby County Schools in the area near Hamilton High. MSCS had itself issued a warning earlier this month after the April 13th incident.

MPD has asked anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect who offered people rides in the Gaslight, Bunker Hill, and Cane Creek communities to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.