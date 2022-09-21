The 'city doesn't care' South Memphis resident says as investigators search for arsonist

Memphis firefighters are searching for an arsonists after fighting eight fires in the 38109 zip code in the last three months.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a series of arsons in southwest Memphis.

Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.

Damages from the fires total $289,500.

South Memphis resident Tyrone Griggs told ABC he believes this is a symptom of a deeper problem.

"We feel like we're violating for doing what's right," Tyrone Griggs said. "Honest people are trying to live and survive out here but it's just like the city don't care. This would never be found if this was Germantown Collierville, Arlington we're Shelby County. I promise you that voices need to be heard downtown."

MFD has reported arson in this area since June.