South Memphis business manager says more needs to be done by MPD after dozens of car break-ins

Nearly 100 vehicles were broken into or vandalized overnight at businesses and hotels across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime is no stranger in the South Memphis area near the airport. However, one business manager who works in that area said the lack of MPD patrol officers is frustrating.

Evan Sing, a production manager at Pristex Solutions, said eight of his employees cars, including is own, were broken into on Monday night. He said valuable items were stolen and it most likely happened between and 8pm and 10pm.

"When they come to work they expect to come to work in a safe space and the feeling of having eight cars broken into is very disheartening," Sing said.

After waiting nearly two hours for a response from MPD he canceled the call and filed a report Tuesday afternoon. Sing said an officer told him there was a staffing shortage overnight on Monday.

An MPD spokesperson told Local 24 News in a statement that the Ridgeway Station was staffed but handling several high priority calls at the same time.

Overnight on Tuesday, there were nearly 100 car break-ins across the city. Most of them happened in the South Memphis area.

Sing said there needs to be a better solution for this area.

"I think we need to get SkyCops on this road and mainly more patrols," Sing said.

The Memphis Crime Commission said the City of Memphis has worked to invest more into the department in the last few years to retain more officers. This effort has slightly increased the force, but some victims of crime say it's not enough.

Sing said the company is increasing security measures so employees can worry less about this happening again.