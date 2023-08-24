South Memphis gas station shooting injures 2, hours after downtown Memphis gas station shooting

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m., just an hour after another gas station shooting in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second gas station shooting in Memphis in the span of two hours left two people injured Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said their officers responded to the shooting at the Marathon gas station at 8 S. Parkway West around 11:11 p.m. Wednesday.

There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while the other was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

This shooting was just over an hour after another shooting at a downtown Memphis Marathon gas station left one person dead.