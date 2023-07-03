South Memphis neighbors say fentanyl overdoses have become a tragic problem

Since the beginning of this year, Memphis Police Department’s Heroin Overdose Response Team has investigated 120 non-fatal opioid-related overdoses.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last week, we told you about an organization, Flanders Fields, that buys blighted properties, fixes them, and allows those facing addiction and homelessness to live rent-free.

Since we brought you that story last week, Flanders Fields has officially started construction on their first home give a second chance to those battling addiction. Those in that South Memphis community said they are seeing more problems with overdoses, mainly from Fentanyl.

“I’m one of the lucky ones that was saved from here,” said Big Red, a Memphis resident. Luck has its eye on others. Big Red is known in her South Memphis community.

“I lost a lot being out here in these streets…I went to jail every Friday…I lost a lot going to rehab about 20 times and getting out doing the same thing. I just got tired. I just got tired,” said Big Red.

She was addicted to drugs. Now, she is clean. Each day, she helps try to keep her neighborhood drug-free. What she has seen lately is overdoses from fentanyl. “They’re mixing that stuff with any and everything. The whole month, I’ve lost about six or seven people, a whole month off of fentanyl,” said Big Red. “People are dropping like flies.”

Since the beginning of this year, Memphis Police Department’s Heroin Overdose Response Team has investigated 120 non-fatal opioid-related overdoses and 23 possible deaths. Nearly all are due to fentanyl.

John Cox works with Flanders Fields, a nonprofit fixing blighted homes for those facing addiction and homelessness. “Over of the last year, I know of well over 100 that have passed away due to fentanyl,” said Cox.

He carries an Opioid Overdose Reversal Kit every day in case he runs into someone who needs it. “I’ve had guys that have worked for me when I was doing construction. They’ll come in one day and be gone the next. I’m just tired,” said Cox.

He battled addiction as well. When he started recovery years ago, fentanyl was becoming popular. “When I was in my active addiction, I saw somebody die. Then, watched the people take his dope to do it too. It kills all hope. It destroys from the inside out,” said Cox.

That is why Cox helps others with recovery as well. “It’s an evil. It’s definitely an evil. It takes good souls,” said Cox.

Big Red and Cox said it’s important to find solutions to save lives. “If everybody would unite,” said Cox.

“I’m trying to make a difference. I’m trying to help like somebody helped me,” said Big Red.