South Memphis rooming house manager indicted in deadly machete attack

Prosecutors said Leaford Anderson killed Edward Lee Brooks after a fight over parking at the rooming house on Marjorie Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a manager of a rooming house in South Memphis in a deadly machete attack last year.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Leaford Anderson, 53, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder in the death of Edward Lee Brooks, 52.

Investigators said the night of Sept. 17, 2021, Anderson got into a fight with Brooks, who was a new tenant at the rooming house in the 1700 block of Marjorie Street. They said the argument was over Brooks parking on the grass in front of the house.

Investigators said several hours later at about 1:30 a.m., the fight heated up again and Anderson pulled out a machete and hit Brooks several times in the head face, arms, and leg. Brooks died at the scene.

Anderson is being held in the Shelby County jail.