South Memphis shooting leaves man injured, according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man is injured after a shooting in South Memphis on Wednesday.
Police said they responded to the shooting at the 4600 block of Faronia around 7 p.m.
One victim, a man, is in Methodist South in critical condition.
According to police, the shooter is known.
MPD said no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
The shooting occurred just hours after someone fired shots into a car in the area of Whitehaven High School.