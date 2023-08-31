South Memphis shooting sends child to hospital

Memphis Police responded to the shooting on Aug. 31 around 1 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A boy is in the hospital after a shooting occurred early Thursday morning in South Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting Aug. 31 around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Barton Street, where they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available as of yet. This is an ongoing investigation.