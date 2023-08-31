South Memphis shooting sends child to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A boy is in the hospital after a shooting occurred early Thursday morning in South Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the shooting Aug. 31 around 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Barton Street, where they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.
He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available as of yet. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).