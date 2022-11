Memphis Police said the victim approached officers around noon Wednesday, and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis after the shooting victim flagged down officers in the vicinity to help him.

MPD said at 11:56 am, officers were flagged down at 800 East E.H. Crump Boulevard by a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the victim was shot in the area of Walnut Street and Tate Avenue.

There is no suspect information at this time.