MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Monday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Wellington Street just after 3 p.m.

Officers found the man shot and took him to Regional One in critical condition.

Police haven't released any information on a suspect.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any tips that can help police in their ongoing investigation.