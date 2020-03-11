Two carjacking suspects end up in hospital after crashing while trying to get away

The two men are in the hospital and expected to face several charges.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Two suspects are recovering and expected to be charged after a crash following an attempted carjacking in Southaven.

Southaven Police told Local 24 News it happened Tuesday at the Walmart in the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway. Investigators say two men were in a stolen vehicle when they tried to carjack a woman. A Southaven officer drove up during the carjacking, and the suspects took off on Airways Blvd.

Investigators say the suspects got into a crash at Airways Blvd. and Church Rd. They were taken to Regional One.