Southaven man arrested after road rage shooting Tuesday, say police

Southaven Police said Cortez Darling is charged with attempted murder and drive-by shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department said a man has been arrested after a road rage shooting Tuesday night.

SPD said officers responded to a shooting just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in the 500 block of Stateline Rd. Investigators said the victim had been shot in the thigh during a road rage incident.

SPD said detectives identified the suspects’ vehicle as a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with Mississippi license plate DAK230. They said they learned Cortez Darling had been seen in that car in the 8800 block of Sweetflag Loop earlier Tuesday.

The next day, on Wednesday, May 24, detectives were joined by SWAT and patrol officers, and arrested Darling as he returned to his home. Investigators said the Cobalt was seized and a gun was found inside.