Southaven man charged in double shooting in Shelby County after reported fight with ex

Shelby County deputies responded to a shooting about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll Lane, north of E. Holmes Rd. They found two men shot and they were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later released.

On Jan. 3, sheriff’s office investigators said Dylan McNamara , 22, had been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is currently being held on $75,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, a women told police she saw her ex-boyfriend, identified as McNamara, waiting in a vehicle on her street as she and her husband returned home. Investigators said the woman and her husband argued with McNamara, and another man came out of his home and tried to separate everyone. The affidavit said McNamara drove off and turned around in a dead-end street, then stopped as he was passing by again. Investigators said the argument continued, and McNamara pulled out a gun fired one shot – which hit the woman’s husband in the stomach, went through him, and then hit the second man in the stomach.