Southaven man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for child porn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge sentenced a Southaven man Wednesday to 17 and a half years in prison for distributing child porn.
According to court records and the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Daniel Blake Coulson used a child to produce sexual abuse material on his cell phone, then admitted to sharing the images with several others through social media.
“We see far too many of these types of cases, and it is our hope that lengthy prison sentences will serve not only to remove guilty individuals from society, but will also act as a deterrent against heinous crimes of this nature,” stated U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner in a news release.
"Our underage citizens depend upon the adults of the community to protect them. Those who violate the innocence of our youth deteriorate the safety of our society's future. The FBI maintains a commitment to support our local and DOJ partners in aggressively investigating and preventing harm to minors," stated Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby.
