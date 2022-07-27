Southaven man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for child porn

27-year-old Daniel Blake Coulson was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison for distributing child porn.

According to court records and the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Daniel Blake Coulson used a child to produce sexual abuse material on his cell phone, then admitted to sharing the images with several others through social media.

“We see far too many of these types of cases, and it is our hope that lengthy prison sentences will serve not only to remove guilty individuals from society, but will also act as a deterrent against heinous crimes of this nature,” stated U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner in a news release.