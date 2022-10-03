Two teens caught after Southaven police chase, one hit by car

Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for help to arrive before initiating a traffic stop on the two suspects.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Two teens were arrested after a police chase Monday in Southaven.

According to the Southaven Police Department, officers followed a Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for officers two days before.

Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer Drive and waited for help to arrive before initiating a traffic stop on the two suspects. That's when the two teens, 17 and 18, drove away.

Police said the suspects refused to stop and stop sticks were used, flattening two of the tires. The suspects continued north on Highway 51 and disregarded the red light at Rasco Road, resulting in a two-car crash.

The suspect's car was disabled at the intersection. The two suspects were armed with guns and ran from the car in two different directions, police said.