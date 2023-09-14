Jury finds Southaven officers not liable in death of Ismael Lopez

In 2017, Southaven Police shot Ismael Lopez in the back of the head through his front door after going to the wrong house while looking to arrest an assault suspect.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A jury found the Southaven officers who shot and killed Ismael Lopez in 2017 are not liable in his death and used reasonable force.

In 2017, Southaven Police shot Ismael Lopez in the back of the head through his front door after going to the wrong house while looking to arrest a domestic assault suspect.

A lawsuit filed by the Lopez family against the officers and the City of Southaven said Lopez did not possess a weapon when he was shot and was not a threat to officers.

On Thursday, attorneys representing the family of Ismael Lopez held a news conference on the jury's decision.

"We regret the results, but this brings some closure to the family, and we respect the decision the jury brought back," Attorney Murray Wells said.