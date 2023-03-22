Southaven Police say officers "ambushed" with gunfire in pursuit | Active search for alleged shooter and getaway car

SPD said the officer shot back, but the alleged shooter ran on foot. No officers were shot during the encounter, SPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police Department is currently searching from a man who took off on foot after he allegedly shot at officers during a pursuit. They are also in search three other people involved who got away in a Nissan Maxima.

According to SPD, officers pursued a Nissan Maxima at the intersection of Stateline and Horn Lake Rd. SPD said the Nissan was stolen.

SPD said officers in an unmarked police car trailed behind vehicle. While officers in the unmarked vehicle trailed the stolen Nissan, one person in the stolen car managed to get out of the vehicle without officers knowing, SPD said.

Officers in the unmarked car continued with their pursuit. The individual who had unknowingly exited the Nissan during the pursuit allegedly began to shoot at officers when detectives in the unmarked vehicle got out of the police car to make an attempt to stop the stolen car with stop sticks.

