SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven police are investigating a Thursday morning armed robbery at Walmart.
According to SPD, officers were called to the store at 6811 Southcrest Parkway around 7:20 regarding an armed robbery of an employee in the office area.
The suspect was wearing a mask, yellow and black jacket with a hood and armed with a handgun.
No one was injured during the robbery and the suspect left the area in a red or Maroon Chevrolet Camaro.
Southaven police investigating armed robbery at Walmart
1 / 2
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have information about this crime or the suspect involved, call 662-393-8652.