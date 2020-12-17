Anyone with information is asked to call 662-393-8652.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven police are investigating a Thursday morning armed robbery at Walmart.

According to SPD, officers were called to the store at 6811 Southcrest Parkway around 7:20 regarding an armed robbery of an employee in the office area.

The suspect was wearing a mask, yellow and black jacket with a hood and armed with a handgun.

No one was injured during the robbery and the suspect left the area in a red or Maroon Chevrolet Camaro.

Southaven police investigating armed robbery at Walmart 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

This is an ongoing investigation.