Southaven police officer accused of enticing a child

According to Southaven police, the officer was arrested in Hernando and worked with the Southaven Police Department since August 2021.

Police Chief Macon Moore said Saturday morning that Harold "Tad" Rogers, 38, was arrested by the Hernando Police Department and faces one count of enticement of a child to produce sexually explicit pictures.

Moore said Rogers worked with the department since August 2021. He is currently suspended.

Jail records show Rogers was booked Friday night and is scheduled to appear in court on December 15.