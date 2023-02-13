Southaven police arrest teen they said threatened to shoot up school, mother says arrest was 'malicious'

Southaven police say that they proactively investigate threats of school violence, "weighing the interest of public safety against the interest of the individual."

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven police have released a statement regarding an incident where they claim a call from a suicide prevention hotline tipped them off that a person had made threats to either shoot up a school or commit suicide.

Southaven mother Pam Hamner previously said through social media that her son was arrested maliciously, her family was harassed by Southaven police and that her son had been "swatted" — a criminal harassment tactic in which someone deceives an emergency services dispatcher into sending a response team to another person's address.

Southaven police said they took the threat they heard on Feb. 6 "very seriously" and that detectives verified the source of the threat received from the suicide hotline as the individual that they ended up arresting.

Southaven police claim that they contacted the juvenile's mother who, according to them, agreed to meet at the residence.

Can't sleep. Watching my child sleep with gratitude. He was swatted by someone and Southaven police arrested, handcuffed and put him in juvenile detention for three days. I am LIVID. We've hired lawyers. The police had NO EVIDENCE. The judge that verbally ok'd the arrest warrant — MoveMississippiForward (@HamnerPam) February 11, 2023

Pam Hamner said she saw four "unmarked SUVs and one police car" that were blocking traffic and demanding that her and her husband turn over their son's phone.

Hamner said that when she pulled up to her mailbox she saw her son walking up the driveway with his hands up toward 4 armed police officers.

She said that her son attends school in Tennessee, that the police had no jurisdiction and that her son repeatedly denied the accusation that he actually called a suicide hotline.

Press Release Regarding Southaven Police Incident on Windy Ridge Drive on February 6th, 2023



Due to Mississippi law protecting juveniles, the Southaven Police Department typically does not make statements about juvenile incidents; however, based on the misleading version of — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) February 13, 2023

Hamner said that because her husband refused to give up their son's phone, they were told that he was obstructing justice.

"Based on the actions of the father of the juvenile suspect," the father was also arrested for "hindering prosecution, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest," according to Southaven police.

Hamner said the police claimed they smelled alcohol on her husband's breath and that a Detective Taylor scolded him for not cooperating before claiming that Hamner's car was a crime scene, threatening to tow it at her expense.

They yanked my husband from the car saying out loud he was resisting arrest. They patted him down & then searched my vehicle, which my husband and I had been sitting inside. They said my car was a crime scene and threatened to have it towed at my expense. pic.twitter.com/wtgedEXFBN — MoveMississippiForward (@HamnerPam) February 11, 2023

Southaven police claim the entire event was recorded by body-worn camera. They say, in accordance with Mississippi law, they are not yet able to release that footage until the investigation is complete.

Hamner said she surrendered the phone and the passcode after advising her lawyer. Her son was then taken to a criminal detention center. Hamner said she told the officers that her son is autistic and that the police produced no evidence that it was her son that made the call to the suicide hotline.

My son was held three days and despite me taking his meds to the jail, he was never given them. They refused to release him until he went before the judge for a hearing to determine if he was a threat. The day of the hearing, the lawyer for the court, Katie Jewell

said: — MoveMississippiForward (@HamnerPam) February 11, 2023

"Why didn't you just comply and give them the phone?"

Me: They've had the phone for 3 days and they also have the passcode. She left us to sit in a room for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

She returned with a photo copy of text message that had been sent to my son while he was in jail. — MoveMississippiForward (@HamnerPam) February 11, 2023

According to Hamner, her son was held for three days and was not given his medication despite her bringing it to the jail.

Hamner said that texts on her son's phone were from someone he doesn't know. She said the police were still threatening to hold her son after her and her husband agreed to get him an evaluation at Parkwood or a facility that the police recommended.

As her husband is a physician, Hamner also said they told police that they would have their own independent evaluation. She said they signed for him to be released and never went before a judge.

I am determined to expose the ineptitude of the Southaven Police Department, The Juvenile Court system and the monetization of the systems, I am speaking truth to power.

Please retweet. — MoveMississippiForward (@HamnerPam) February 11, 2023

