Southaven Police searching for suspects after person was shot after tracking down stolen Charger

Investigators said the victim lived in the Stone Creek subdivision, and tracked their stolen Charger to The Lux Apartments when they were shot.
Credit: Southaven Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Southaven Police are asking for help identifying the suspects in a shooting early Friday morning.

SPD officers said they responded to a call about a gunshot injury at Baptist Memorial early Friday, April 7, 2023. They learned a victim had been shot four or five times.

Investigators said the victim lived in the Stone Creek subdivision, and found their 2021 Dodge Charger had been stolen Friday morning. Police said the victim tracked their car to The Luxe Apartments, and when they tried to get their car back, at least four suspects confronted the victim and shot them.

SPD said the victim is undergoing surgery at Regional One Hospital.

Investigators released images of one of the suspects, and said the suspects were in a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southaven Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS (8477).

Credit: Southaven Police Department

