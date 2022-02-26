Three people in custody after shooting and chase Saturday morning in Southaven

Southaven Police said three people are in custody after a shooting and police chase Saturday morning. They said the suspects struck a squad car during the chase.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said three people are in custody after a shooting and police chase Saturday morning.

Investigators said about 7 a.m., officers were called to a domestic violence-related shooting at a home in the 600 block of Amber Lane. When they got there, they said the suspects took off towards Airways Blvd. and Church Road, and officers began chasing them.

Investigators said the driver in the suspect vehicle hit a Southaven police car, and the suspect’s vehicle was disabled. At that point, police said one suspect was taken into custody, but two others took off, running into a wooded area east of I-55. Investigators said at least one of those suspects had a gun.

Desoto County deputies joined the investigation, and Southaven Police said they began a search and about 8:15 a.m., they found the two other suspects in a wooded area north of Tanger Outlets. They were taken into custody.

Investigators said no one was injured in the shooting, and a stolen handgun was found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Information on the suspects has not been released.

Southaven Police said: “Thanks for the patience of the citizens who were temporarily inconvenienced when a portion of Airways was shut down during this incident. We also appreciate the assistance of the Desoto County Sheriff's Office and the collaborative law enforcement efforts during this incident.”

