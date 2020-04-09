Woman charged after crash between stolen vehicle and deputies in Southaven

Desoto County deputies say they spotted her in a Chick Fil A drive-thru, and she tried to take off.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A Mid-South woman is charged after an early morning incident near a Chick Fil A in Southaven.

It started about 10:00 a.m. Friday when Desoto County deputies say they spotted a stolen vehicle in the drive-thru line at the Chick Fil A at Goodman Road and Southwest Drive. The Deputies called for back-up, and say when more arrived, including Southaven Police, the suspect, later identified as Kimberly Mukes, noticed the deputies and officers and took off, refusing to stop.

Deputies say Mukes began driving wildly through the parking lot of the Office Depot behind the restaurant. Another driver swerved to miss Muke’s vehicle, and side-swiped a deputies’ patrol car. The deputy was not hurt.

Investigators say Mukes then drove down Southwest Drive toward Goodman Road, but a deputy crashed into her vehicle to stop her. Both she and the deputy who hit her were taken to the hospital to be checked. We are told both are okay.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Office says Mukes has a long rap sheet that includes assault, receiving stolen property, drugs, and traffic violations.