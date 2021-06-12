Man dies after shooting Thursday in southeast Memphis

Thursday evening, investigators said a woman had been detained. Friday morning, they said no charges have been filed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man has died after being shot Thursday in southeast Memphis.

Officers were called to the shooting about 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Riverdale. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said Friday morning the man did not survive his injuries.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 5:15 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4219 Riverdale. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.



One female was detained. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 10, 2021