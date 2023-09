The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a woman is injured after a shooting in Parkway Village on Monday.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Clearbrook St.

One woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to police.

The suspects were driving two Infinitis, police said.