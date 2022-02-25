Man indicted in southeast Memphis driveway homicide

Tray Bledsoe was indicted on one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He's free on a $75,000 bond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 30-year-old man has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in the shooting of a driver last year who had followed him to his mom's southeast Memphis home.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said Tray Bledsoe was indicted on Friday on one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He's free on a $75,000 bond.

It happened on the afternoon of Sept. 21, 2021, in the 1800 block of Myrna Lane where Bledsoe pulled into the driveway while another driver stopped in the street at the end of the driveway.

After a few minutes, the driver, Colton Burr, 32, walked up the driveway and exchanged words with Bledsoe, who pulled a gun and began shooting. He continued to shoot as Burr ran back down the driveway and got into his car.