Two charged in deadly shooting last week in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a murder last week in southeast Shelby County.
Phillip Jones, 34, faces a charge of second-degree murder and drug and gun charges. Jeremiah Chalmers, 26, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and drug and gun charges.
Detectives said 25-year-old Malik Smith was found shot to death in the 6700 block of Quail Crest Lane about noon on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Investigators have not released details on the shooting and what led to the arrests of Jones and Chalmers.
Both Jones and Chalmers remain in the Shelby County Jail.