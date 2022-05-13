Two charged in deadly shooting last week in southeast Shelby County

Phillip Jones and Jeremiah Chalmers face charges in the murder May 5, 2022, of Malik Smith.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a murder last week in southeast Shelby County.

Phillip Jones, 34, faces a charge of second-degree murder and drug and gun charges. Jeremiah Chalmers, 26, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and drug and gun charges.

Detectives said 25-year-old Malik Smith was found shot to death in the 6700 block of Quail Crest Lane about noon on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Investigators have not released details on the shooting and what led to the arrests of Jones and Chalmers.

Both Jones and Chalmers remain in the Shelby County Jail.

SCSO detectives are investigating a shooting at about 12pm today at the 6700 block of Quail Crest Ln. in SE Shelby County. One person has been pronounced deceased by SCFD paramedics on the scene. A homicide investigation is ongoing. Any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH pic.twitter.com/77cs9hVUWk — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 5, 2022

The homicide victim has been identified as 25-year-old Malik Smith. This remains an active investigation. If anyone has video footage, it can be uploaded anonymously through the Sheriff’s Office SHARE program. Go to the SCSO website, https://t.co/WVNRg9v0Au and click SHARE. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 5, 2022