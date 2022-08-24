x
Crime

Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County

Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County.

Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.

Investigators said two people were detained at the scene. Cortez Maxwell, 22, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Alexandria Ward, 23, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting.

Cortez Maxwell
Alexandria Ward

