MFD: arrest made in connection to arsons in Southwest Memphis

A witness gave a written statement to MFD recounting that the suspect gave descriptions of eight fires and how she ignited them, according to an affidavit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in connection with a series of fires intentionally set over the past three months in Southwest Memphis, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

Catilena "DC" Collier was developed as a suspect after a witness gave a written statement to MFD recounting that Collier gave descriptions of eight fires and how she ignited them, according to an affidavit.

Collier told this source that "there were evil spirits in the houses she set on fire," according to the affidavit.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) took Collier into custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday night, according to MFD.

In total, Memphis firefighters responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code—six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.

Damages from the fires total $289,500.

Here’s a list of the fires and when and where they occurred: