Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney

All judges in Shelby County have also recused themselves from the case because of their relationship with the Shelby County D.A.’s office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI.

Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.

She is charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care while driving and duty upon striking a highway fixture.

All judges in Shelby County recused themselves from the case because of their relationship with the Shelby County D.A.’s office.

Timmerman's attorney said he is waiting for a new judge to be assigned to her case.

The next hearing is set for Feb. 8, 2023.