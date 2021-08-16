Special prosecutor appointed in Gregory Livingston case; Kroger fuel center shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference has appointed District Attorney General Glenn Funk of Nashville to handle the case of State of Tennessee v. Gregory Livingston.
This action is in regards to this statement I released last week.
“Today I learned an investigator in this office had an off-duty job with Allied Security and might be a witness in the prosecution of Gregory Livingston. The investigator has been put on leave without pay for failing to notify me of this immediately. I do not want anything to cast a shadow over the pursuit of justice so I am recusing our office. I have spoken to Mr. Crump, the family’s attorney, and have asked the District Attorney’s conference to appoint a special prosecutor.”