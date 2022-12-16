5 critically injured in North Memphis shooting

Police said the suspect(s) drove away in a white Infiniti.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said officers arrived at a shooting in the 800 block of Springdale Run Dr. at Springdale Creek Apartments just before 8 p.m.

Two men and two women were taken to Regional One in critical condition. A woman was taken by a private vehicle to Regional One in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect(s) drove away in a white Infiniti.

If you have any tips on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

ABC24 will update this story as more information is released.