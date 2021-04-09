Stabbing in Southaven kills one, injures another

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — One person has died and another injured in a stabbing in Southaven Sunday morning.
According to the Southaven Police Department, the two people were stabbed in the 8300 block of Cedarcrest Drive around 7:45am. One victim died there, and the other victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. One person was taken into custody by officers, but no charges have been filed.
The name of the person who was stabbed to death is not being released until their family is notified.