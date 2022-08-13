Standoff with Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in Cordova ends with one person dead

SWAT and negotiators had to be called for a person who barricaded themselves inside a home. When deputies entered, the person was dead.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A standoff with Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in Cordova Friday night ended with one person dead early Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a house at the 1400 block of Sawmill Creek Lane in Cordova around 9 p.m. Friday where they said a possibly armed person barricaded themselves inside the home.

The SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene, which lasted more than three hours until deputies entered the home around 12:45 a.m., finding one person dead.