x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

State Sen. Katrina Robinson files motion for acquittal and new trial

Robinson was found guilty on 4 counts of wire fraud on September 2
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion on Friday, October 8 for acquittal or for a new trial.

In the motion, Robinson's attorneys said "the Government created a mess in this case when they over-reached and charged Ms. Robinson with crimes, which they simply could not prove. The Court was forced to strike days of testimony, and the Government, then, facing a likely acquittal on almost all of the counts, shifted their theory and allegations in contravention of the Fifth Amendment."

RELATED: State Sen. Katrina Robinson found guilty on 4 counts of wire fraud

During the trial in September, a federal judge acquitted Robinson on 15 of the 20 charges she was facing. The charges alleged she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she operated. Prosecutors accused her of using federal funds awarded to the school she founded in Memphis for personal expenses. 

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Robinson still faces some federal charges in separate case.

Robinson is a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018.

Related Articles