Statewide search for man accused of shooting Middle Tennessee police officer

Samuel Edwards is wanted for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and evading arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Samuel Edwards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert for a man who they said shot an officer in Middle Tennessee Monday night.

Samuel Edwards, 34, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and evading arrest. Investigators said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Metro Nashville Police said Edwards was wanted for shooting the Hendersonville Officer Monday night during a traffic stop. At the time, they said he was in a van, and took off. The officer was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Investigators said they believed Edwards stole a truck after abandoning his van. Millersville Police reported finding the truck Tuesday, but Edwards was still on the run.

Samuel Edwards is 5’11” and weighs 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

