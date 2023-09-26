Steering wheel locks, even ones issued by MPD, aren't deterring criminals anymore

"It’s to the point now where I don’t even want to live here anymore,” one Memphis resident said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Monday, September 25, there were 16 car break-ins at Christian Brothers University, and one of those drivers said he’s heartbroken over the amount of break-ins in the city. Another driver, the victim’s friend, had his car broken into three times in three months. Even a steering wheel lock issued by MPD isn’t stopping the thieves.

For Ryan King, the first time his car was broken into was frustrating. The second time, a coincidence. But the third time was the last straw.

“This window was shattered. You can see the glass leftover there,” King said as he showed ABC24 around his damaged car.

Thieves left broken glass everywhere, but somehow that wasn’t the worst of it.

“I had this [lock] on the steering wheel,” King said.

The people who broke into his car, cut his steering wheel with a saw to get the lock off. Thankfully, King also has a kill switch in his vehicle, making it difficult to be stolen. It is the only reason his car is still with him today. Unfortunately, his car won’t turn on, and he’s forced to handle the issue with insurance.

“I’ll have to file a deductible for this car. It’s to the point now where I don’t even want to live here anymore," he said.

King’s friend, Miller Tyler, is one of 16 victims at Christian Brothers University whose car was broken into on Monday.

“Obviously, I had to put a towel down. I had to sweep all the glass on the floor and get as much of it out. There’s still a ton in there,” Tyler said.

The only thing he can do now is get the window fixed and hope it doesn’t happen again.

“Unexpected things happen. It happens in Memphis, and I’m just a little tired," Tyler said.