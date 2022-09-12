5 arrested after stolen car found near Dollar Tree in Germantown

According to the Germantown Police Department, as officers tried to detain the occupants, they ran away.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Five suspects have been arrested after Germantown police found a stolen car parked near the Dollar Tree on Exeter Road Monday evening.

Officers immediately arrested two suspects and a third was arrested by the K-9 Unit near where the car was parked.

Officers began searching the area and found two more suspects hiding in the drainage area near Kimbrough Road and Greensprings Lane.

All suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Only minor injuries were reported, according to police.