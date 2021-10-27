x
40 stolen catalytic converters found during traffic stop in Haywood County, Tennessee

West Tennessee Drug Task Force agents found the converters were being taken from Texas to New York for resale.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities say law enforcement agents arrested two people after finding 40 stolen catalytic converters inside a car during a traffic stop on a Tennessee interstate. 

Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found the automotive devices when they stopped a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 in Haywood County on Sunday. 

Agents found the converters were being taken from Texas to New York for resale.

A ledger book found by agents showed the value of the load in New York was about $30,000. 

Catalytic converters help reduce the amount of pollutants emitted by a car.

