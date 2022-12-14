Got a Kia? What Memphis Police say you can do to protect your car from theft

MPD reported stolen Kias are up nearly 1000% year-to-year. Kia break-ins are also up significantly. One victim spoke with ABC24.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — ABC24 is committed to solutions, following a new plea from Memphis Police for Kia car owners to keep their vehicles safe from a skyrocketing surge of break-ins or car thefts this year.

MPD said not only are Kia-related crimes way up in 2022, more and more younger people are getting arrested, or the cars are being used to carry out other crimes.

Police said specific flaws in older model Kias - and a social media campaign encouraging thefts - are major factors in the spike of stolen crimes, compared to this time last year.

Other area Kia victims didn't lose their car, but are still left with a major mess.

"I was getting ready to go and saw the window was broken and saw the damages," Kyle Ferguson said.

Tuesday morning, Ferguson was greeted by a scene of broken glass on the floorboard and a tampered steering column in his Kia.

"It is unsettling to know that you are at risk for that. Obviously it can happen anywhere," Ferguson added.

He isn't the only Memphis Kia driver victimized by thieves in recent days. Another Kia owner sent ABC24 pictures of her broken into Kia, with similar ignition area damage, near Downtown Memphis. Another Memphian posted her stolen and later recovered burnt out Kia near the U of M area.

"They discovered a design flaw in these vehicles that allow them to be taken very rapidly," Memphis Police Col. Stephen Chandler said.

MPD said Kia thefts are a major factor for why property crime is up this year. MPD said stolen cars skyrocketed nearly 1000%: 1,688 compared in 2022, to 161 in 2021. And broken into Kias also surged nearly 92%: 439 to 229 year to year.

"Motor vehicle theft is a gateway crime, meaning you have a child that breaks into a car, he's very limited on his area until he finds a set of car keys," Col. Chandler added.

"I would just say be diligent and be aware of what's going on because I didn't know anything about that trend," Ferguson said.

So what can Kia drivers do to keep their safe?

Experts suggest to park in well-lit areas, use a steering wheel lock, install an alarm system and anti-theft device, and install a vehicle immobilizer and tracking system.

Ferguson said he's now receptive.

"I haven't considered that yet but definitely would be interested in hearing more about that," Ferguson said.

Memphis Police are planning another free steering wheel lock giveaway in the near future, with 1,000 available locks.

MPD chief CJ Davis said Kia owners, along with owners of Hyundais, which were also stolen the most in 2022, will get first priority for those locks.

A Kia America spokesperson sent this statement to ABC24:

"Kia remains concerned about the recent trend among youth in some area, encouraged by social media, to target certain Kia cars with a steel key and "turn-to-start" ignition systems. In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates property rights.

While no car can be made completely theft-proof, Kia continues to make steering wheel locks available through customers through interested local law enforcement agencies, subject to available supply, at no cost to concerned owners of these vehicles. Kia also continues its efforts to develop additional solutions for vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer, including the development and testing of enhanced security software.

All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the year or as a running charge.