Stolen Memphis vehicle recovered in Olive Branch after a chase from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Monday morning around 12 noon, Olive Branch Police pursued a stolen vehicle from Memphis that crossed over the state line. Desoto County Deputies Sergeant Campbell and Sergeant Henry picked up the chase on HWY 305. It ended when the deputies successfully rear-ended the vehicle near College Rd and Craft Rd.



3 black males, 2 of them armed, ran from the scene on foot but were caught by Lieutenant Clingan, Sergeant. Campbell, and Deputy Shea Taylor just a few hundred yards from the accident.



3 firearms total were recovered: one was in the suspect's car and the other two were located in a field. Several of the firearms all together were stolen. One of the weapons was an AR-15 with armored piercing bullets that would go through a bullet-proof vest.