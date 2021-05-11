Stolen vehicles, more recovered in chop shop bust in Memphis

In total, detectives said they recovered 22 vehicles, a wrecker, three trailers, a four-wheeler, and a forklift.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said detectives busted a chop shop in Memphis.

According to the sheriff’s office, on May 5, 2021, detectives executed search warrants on N. Highland Street. They found a warehouse they said was used as a chop shop for stolen vehicles.

They found 13 stolen vehicles – 10 from Memphis, 1 from Collierville, and 1 from Mississippi. They also found a stolen excavator and trailer, along with a stolen U-Haul truck trailer.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.